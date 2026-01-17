Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges

A Somali-born Dutch national has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport after stepping off a plane, wanted in the UK for repeatedly raping his teenage stepsister.

26-Year-Old Suspect Caught After Long-Haul Flight

The 26-year-old was arrested on an international warrant issued by the UK since December 2023. German federal police confirmed the arrest, stating:

“Based on a search notice, officers of the Federal Police arrested a 26-year-old Dutch citizen at Frankfurt am Main Airport.” “He is accused of having repeatedly raped his 13-year-old stepsister in 2020.”

The alleged offences took place while the man was living in the UK. He landed in Germany on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when police swooped.

Custody and Extradition Battle Loom

After his arrest, the suspect was brought before a Frankfurt custody judge. His name has not been released. He remains in custody while investigations proceed.

Because he can fight extradition, his transfer to UK authorities could take anywhere from 10 to 60 days, delaying justice for the victim.