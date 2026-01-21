A shocking family tragedy has rocked a peaceful Hampshire village after a 68-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in her thatched cottage home.

Grim Discovery in Cheriton

Gilly Livie was found with severe injuries at her Cheriton home on January 9. Paramedics pronounced the grandmother dead at the scene. A man suffering life-threatening wounds was also found nearby and rushed to the hospital.

It later emerged that the injured man was her 39-year-old son, Daniel Livie, who has now been charged with her murder.

Neighbours Speak Out

A neighbour told The Telegraph: “She was a lovely lady, a keen runner who had dogs and chickens. She was very kind and happy, involved quietly in the community.”

Another local said to the Daily Mail: “Gilly had free-range chickens, and I used to get eggs from her. She was friendly, gentle, and very kind. This is just devastating.”

Police Reveal Details

Hampshire Constabulary said they were called to the address on the B3046 around 10:30am on Friday, January 9. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Daniel Livie was arrested on January 19 on suspicion of murder and later formally charged on January 20. He also faces charges of threats to kill linked to alleged threats made on January 8.

He is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.