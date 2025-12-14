Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death

A shocking murder rocked Littlethorpe, Leicestershire, as Daniel Cook was handed a life sentence for stabbing his 72-year-old mother, Ellen Cook, to death.

Grim Night on Biddle Road

It all unfolded on the evening of Sunday, 11 May, when emergency services rushed to Biddle Road. Mrs Cook was found with multiple stab wounds. Despite valiant efforts from passersby and paramedics, she tragically died at the scene.

Witnesses didn’t hesitate to point the finger at Daniel, 39, who was spotted carrying a knife and refusing to cooperate with police outside the family home.

Taser Used to Arrest Killer Son

Faced with a dangerous suspect, officers deployed a Taser to subdue Daniel safely. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged.

At Leicester Crown Court, Daniel pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. Today (Friday 12 December), he was sentenced to a hybrid order—starting his time in a secure hospital before moving to prison once deemed fit.

Police Speak Out