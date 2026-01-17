Watch Live

FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock

  • Updated: 21:57
  • , 17 January 2026
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock

Man Gets Hospital Order Following Father’s Death

A man has been sentenced after the death of his father in Haydock last year. On the evening of 29 October, paramedics found 77-year-old Alfred Langley dead at a house on Clipsley Lane with a head injury.

Alfred’s son, 35-year-old Peter Langley, also from Clipsley Lane, was initially charged with murder. However, on 21 October at Liverpool Crown Court, Langley pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Today, 16 January, Langley was handed a hospital order with restrictions to be served at a specialised hospital in custody.

 

Police Speak Out on Family Tragedy

“This is a tragic case where Alfred’s life was cut short,” said Temporary Detective Superintendent Ben Dyer. “Alfred was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed his twilight years with his family, watching his grandchildren grow up.”

“The whole family has been left devastated by Peter’s actions that day. There are no winners here, but for Alfred’s sake, justice has been served.”

Det Superintendent Dyer added, “There wasn’t a previous history of domestic abuse in the family, but this incident shows how abuse can take many forms. We treat all reports of assault and domestic abuse very seriously, targeting offenders and supporting victims year-round.”

Call to Action: Support for Victims of Domestic Abuse

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, Merseyside Police urge you to come forward. Help is available:

Don’t stay silent. Speak up to help protect victims and bring abusers to justice.

