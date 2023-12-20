SUBSCRIBE
South London Cannabis Factory Uncovered; Police Issue Subletting Warning
date 2023-12-20

South London Cannabis Factory Uncovered; Police Issue Subletting Warning

The Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood Safer Neighbourhood Team from the Met Police made a startling discovery while attending to a breach of peace in South London. On December 12, the police team stumbled upon an abandoned cannabis factory, leading to a stern warning for property owners about the risks of subletting.

The incident unfolded as the local police unit was called to address a disturbance involving a resident. What was initially a routine operation quickly escalated when officers found themselves amid a large-scale cannabis growing operation. The factory, equipped with the typical paraphernalia for cultivating cannabis, had been seemingly abandoned.

The Metropolitan Police Service’s Croydon branch took to social media to alert the public, particularly landlords and property owners. In a tweet, Croydon MPS advised, “On the 12th of December, your Crystal Palace & Upper Norwood Safer Neighbourhoods Team assisted in carrying out a breach of peace for a resident and, to our surprise, came across an abandoned cannabis factory; please be careful to whom you sub-lets your property.”

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for those considering subletting their properties. The ease with which a residential property can be covertly transformed into an illegal operation poses significant risks in terms of legal implications and safety and property damage.

The discovery of the cannabis factory in a seemingly quiet South London neighbourhood underscores the often hidden nature of such illegal activities. The Metropolitan Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling drug-related crimes and have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

This case also highlights the importance of thorough vetting processes and regular property checks for landlords and property owners. As the investigation into the abandoned cannabis factory continues, authorities are calling for increased awareness and caution among the community to prevent similar incidents in the future.

