South London Courts Witness Surge in Jailings: Faces Behind Bars

A wave of criminal proceedings across South London’s courtrooms in March has led to numerous individuals being sentenced to jail time for a range of offences, including abuse, drug trafficking, knife attacks, and sexual assault. Here are the names and stories of those now behind bars:

PC Isaque Rodrigues-Leite: A Metropolitan Police officer, Rodrigues-Leite, was sentenced to two years and three months for abusing his wife, threatening her with a knife, and trapping her in various locations.

Jasamritpal Singh: A fish and chip shop worker, Singh groomed and sexually abused a girl under 15, resulting in an eight-year and six-month sentence.

Darren McKenna and Daniel Domala: McKenna and Domala ran a drug operation in Lewisham, resulting in sentences of six years eight months and three years, respectively.

Simeon Olagundoye, Caydon Hutchinson, and a 17-year-old: Convicted for a knife attack at The O2 Arena, they received sentences ranging from three years and two months to four years.

Stafford Manahan: Manahan tortured a man from Penge with boiling water in an attempt to steal his Universal Credit money, resulting in a 13-year sentence.

Bobby Irving: Irving invited a 12-year-old girl to spend a night in a hotel with him, leading to a three-year and nine-month sentence.

John Condeh: A drug dealer from Peckham, Condeh was sentenced to two years and 11 months after being on the run for over three years.

Thomas Smith: Smith attempted to meet a 13-year-old girl at Bexleyheath Station, resulting in a two-year sentence.

Kel Thompson: Thompson threatened a man with a 20-inch blade on a train in South London, receiving a two-year and eight-month sentence.

Joshua Jacques: Jacques stabbed his girlfriend and three of her family members to death, resulting in a life sentence with a minimum term of 46 years.

James Bainbridge: Bainbridge attempted to film a woman using the toilet, resulting in an 18-month sentence.

Luke Jackson, Billy Harrison, Perry Lovejoy, and Harry Sales: This gang of car thieves received sentences ranging from three years to three years and nine months for stealing over 50 luxury motors.

Houcine Argoub: Argoub attempted to smuggle 39 migrants, including a six-year-old boy, out of the UK, leading to a five-year and three-month sentence.

Graham Manser: Manser sent indecent photos and messages to a 13-year-old girl, resulting in a two-year and eight-month sentence.

Darren Soyemi, Tashan Bailey-Brown, Kevaniel Perkins-Robinson, and Denzel Ealmeida: This gang stabbed a victim more than 60 times in Southwark, leading to sentences ranging from 24 years to 31 years.

Lewis Falegan and Reis Bhandal: Involved in a county drug line, they were each sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Mukhtar Jama: Jama sexually assaulted a woman in a wheelchair at St Mary’s Hospital, resulting in a one-year sentence.

Stephen Dynan: Dynan was involved in drug trafficking and planned to obtain a machine gun, resulting in a 12-year sentence.

These cases highlight the diverse range of criminal activity and the serious consequences individuals face for their actions in South London’s courts.