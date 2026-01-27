Flooding has triggered multiple road closures across the South West, causing chaos for drivers. Brace yourself for long delays and detours as crews battle rising waters.

Flooded Hotspots Causing Mayhem

A30 – East Devon

The A30 is completely shut both ways between the B3174/B3180 junctions near Ottery St Mary and the B3184 near Exeter Airport. Heavy flooding has left the road impassable. Emergency crews are on site, monitoring water levels and working to reopen the route as soon as conditions improve.

A303 – Somerset/Devon Border

The A303 is also closed in both directions between the A30 at Upottery and the A358 at Horton Cross due to swollen floodwaters. National Highways teams and police are on scene, clearing water and managing traffic.

A35 – Dorset

In Dorset, the A35 is shut both ways between the A352 Max Gate junction and the B3150 Stinsford Roundabout near Dorchester. Surface water has made this stretch unsafe for travel.

Travel Alert: Plan, Prepare & Avoid Flood Zones

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary journeys, and allow extra time. Be wary—local roads nearby are also hit by flooding. Never try to drive through floodwater; it’s a dangerous gamble.

Flood Clearing – How Roads Get Back to Normal

Specialist crews inspect drainage systems—gullies, culverts, ditches—for blockages caused by leaves, silt, and debris. When drains are overwhelmed, pumps are deployed to remove water, but only if downstream systems can cope.

Storm Chandra’s Wrath: What the Weather Means

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the South West amid Storm Chandra. Expect torrential rain with 30-50mm falling, and up to 80mm in the hills. Winds could hit 60-70mph, spreading flooding and travel chaos. With the ground already soaking wet, roads like the A30 face lengthy closures.

Keep updated with National Highways at www.trafficengland.com