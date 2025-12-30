Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium

Two Southampton supporters got more than they bargained for after returning to their cars near St Andrew’s Stadium during Birmingham City’s 1-1 draw with Southampton – their vehicles had been completely stripped.

Police Crackdown Claims Progress, But Crime Continues

Just hours before the shocking thefts, Inspector Dan Thomas from West Midlands Police hailed their crackdown on vehicle crime as “working”.

He warned, “But we are still relying on the public’s help. If this happens to you it’s vital you report it to us straight away so we can take action.”

Fans Urged to Stay Vigilant

The incident highlights ongoing risks for football fans parking near stadium. Authorities urge supporters to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.