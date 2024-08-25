 Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision

UK News in Pictures

Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire

Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision

Man Dies Following Serious Collision on A27, Motorway Closed

Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision

Rather Than ‘all Change’ As Southeastern Insist, This Timetable Is bad change For Many Passengers

Train services between Bexley and Crayford have been severely disrupted after a vehicle crashed into a bridge earlier this afternoon. All lines are currently blocked as response teams work to assess the safety of the bridge.

The incident, first reported at 4:25 p.m., has led to significant delays across the network, with disruption expected to continue until at least 6:30 p.m. Southeastern has announced that trains on the Sidcup line will be diverted via Bexleyheath where possible.

In the meantime, passengers can use their tickets on London Buses between Lewisham and Dartford via Sidcup at no extra cost.

Response staff are en route and expected to arrive at the site shortly to carry out a safety inspection. Trains will not be able to run over the affected bridge until this inspection is completed.

Commuters are advised to check for updates and consider alternative routes while the disruption continues.

