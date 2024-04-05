Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

British holidaymakers planning trips to Spain this summer are being advised to prepare additional documents beyond their passports when heading to the airport. The UK Foreign Office has issued guidance regarding the “additional documents” required by tourists visiting Spain due to changes in entry requirements after Brexit.

As per the updated regulations, travellers from countries outside the Schengen area, including the UK, may face additional checks at the Spanish border. Therefore, along with their passports, UK holidaymakers are urged to carry two extra documents ready to present at border control upon arrival.

These additional documents include:

Valid Return or Onward Ticket: Tourists must provide evidence of a return or onward journey, such as a return plane ticket, to demonstrate their plans to leave Spain after their visit. Proof of Accommodation: Travellers should have proof of their accommodation arrangements during their stay in Spain. This could be in the form of a hotel booking receipt or proof of address if staying at a second home, or an invitation from friends or family. A printed booking receipt or an email confirmation on a mobile device will suffice.

In addition to these documents, holidaymakers may also be asked to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their expenses during their stay in Spain. The Spanish government currently requires a minimum of 113.40 euros per person per day, equivalent to approximately £97, to be available for the duration of the visit. This can be confirmed by showing cash, checks, or credit cards.

While the requirement for proof of finances is not commonly enforced for most visitors, it remains an essential consideration for travellers to Spain. Ensuring compliance with entry requirements and having all necessary documentation ready can help facilitate a smooth arrival process at Spanish border checkpoints.

It’s important for travellers to also verify that their passports meet the current entry criteria for Spain. Passports must be valid for at least three months beyond the planned departure date from the Schengen area and should have been issued within the past ten years.

Holidaymakers are reminded to stay informed about any updates to travel requirements and to ensure they have all necessary documentation before embarking on their Spanish getaway