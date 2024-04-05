UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

Four Charged After Police Attacks in Union Street, Hereford

Two jailed for 21 years for sexual offences against a child

Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Home Breaking Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
From next month, everyone will have to pay more to apply for a new British passport

British holidaymakers planning trips to Spain this summer are being advised to prepare additional documents beyond their passports when heading to the airport. The UK Foreign Office has issued guidance regarding the “additional documents” required by tourists visiting Spain due to changes in entry requirements after Brexit.

As per the updated regulations, travellers from countries outside the Schengen area, including the UK, may face additional checks at the Spanish border. Therefore, along with their passports, UK holidaymakers are urged to carry two extra documents ready to present at border control upon arrival.

These additional documents include:

  1. Valid Return or Onward Ticket: Tourists must provide evidence of a return or onward journey, such as a return plane ticket, to demonstrate their plans to leave Spain after their visit.
  2. Proof of Accommodation: Travellers should have proof of their accommodation arrangements during their stay in Spain. This could be in the form of a hotel booking receipt or proof of address if staying at a second home, or an invitation from friends or family. A printed booking receipt or an email confirmation on a mobile device will suffice.

In addition to these documents, holidaymakers may also be asked to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their expenses during their stay in Spain. The Spanish government currently requires a minimum of 113.40 euros per person per day, equivalent to approximately £97, to be available for the duration of the visit. This can be confirmed by showing cash, checks, or credit cards.

While the requirement for proof of finances is not commonly enforced for most visitors, it remains an essential consideration for travellers to Spain. Ensuring compliance with entry requirements and having all necessary documentation ready can help facilitate a smooth arrival process at Spanish border checkpoints.

It’s important for travellers to also verify that their passports meet the current entry criteria for Spain. Passports must be valid for at least three months beyond the planned departure date from the Schengen area and should have been issued within the past ten years.

For those planning their next trip to Spain, Travel Republic is offering holiday packages starting from just £155 per person. Additionally, Antler’s Ryanair and Jet2-approved Prestwick Cabin Bag, discounted by £85, presents an excellent option for travellers in need of reliable luggage for their upcoming journey.

Holidaymakers are reminded to stay informed about any updates to travel requirements and to ensure they have all necessary documentation before embarking on their Spanish getaway

Post Views: 11

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview
Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

READ NEXT:

Three teenagers have been detained after a 17-year old was stabbed during an altercation in Sheffield
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find two teenage girls who are missing from Walthamstow
Two men are beginning prison sentences after a Northamptonshire Police investigation unravelled a Class A drug dealing operation between London and Northampton
UPDATED Officers are searching for missing six-year-old have located her
Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Summertown
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Breaking

Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses

A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Breaking

Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day
London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison
Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Breaking

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Breaking

Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers
Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs
Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation
Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious
Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens
Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter
Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

BreakingLONDON

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

RECOMMENDED

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000
Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

BreakingLONDON

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

BreakingLONDON

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

SUSSEX

Animal Rescue Worker Convicted of Fraudulent Use of £190,000 in Public Donations

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

SUSSEX

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

SUSSEX

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Breaking

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport
Four Charged After Police Attacks in Union Street, Hereford
Two jailed for 21 years for sexual offences against a child

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.