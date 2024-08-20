A controlled explosion was carried out on Monday, August 19, 2024, after a live mustard gas shell from World War II was unearthed on farmland near Dunkirk.

specialists carry out controlled explosion after wwii mustard gas shell unearthed in dunkirk

The shell, believed to have been dropped by German forces during the war, was discovered by workers carrying out levelling work on the field. Operations were immediately halted, and the site was secured.

Firefighters from nearby Marck were quickly called to the scene, and a safety zone was established around the area to protect workers and the public.

French bomb disposal specialists from Le Déminage were summoned to safely handle the unstable device.

A large trench was dug using farm machinery to aid in the controlled detonation of the mustard gas shell. After careful preparations, the specialists carried out the controlled explosion, rendering the area safe for access once again.

The closure and safety precautions remained in place for approximately two hours.

During this time, gendarmes manned road closures and directed traffic, urging people to seek alternative routes as the main road in the area had to be closed due to the potential instability of the explosive device.

The discovery of the mustard gas shell serves as a stark reminder of the lingering dangers of unexploded ordnance from World War II, even decades after the conflict ended.

The swift actions of the French authorities ensured that the situation was handled safely and efficiently, allowing the area to return to normal by the afternoon.