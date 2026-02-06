A man has been locked up for 10 years after causing a fatal crash on the M40 near Beaconsfield. Trad Almaghrabi, 24, from Uxbridge, was caught driving at a terrifying 135-146mph before slamming into a car and killing 27-year-old Naweed Hussain instantly. The collision also left Naweed’s passenger fighting for life with serious injuries.

Cowardly Getaway and Shocking Details

Almaghrabi was seen buying booze before speeding off in his blue Mercedes AMG C250.

He ignored a 50mph limit in roadworks and crashed into Naweed’s Volkswagen Golf at junction 2.

After the crash, Almaghrabi fled on foot towards Beaconsfield Services.

CCTV caught him running from the scene.

Police found nitrous oxide, cannabis, and a grinder in and under his car.

Justice Served: Jail, Ban, and Hefty Penalties

At Aylesbury Crown Court, Almaghrabi pleaded guilty. He received a 10-year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, plus two years for causing serious injury — sentences to run simultaneously. His driving licence is banned for nearly 12 years, with a tough extended test needed to get it back. The court also ordered his Mercedes to be destroyed and slapped him with £1,000 in costs.

Police Speak Out

“The speeds Almaghrabi was driving just before the crash beggar belief,” said Sgt Ed Crofts from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “His cowardly decision to flee shows utter disregard for the victims. No sentence will ease Naweed’s family’s pain but hopefully brings some justice. Speed kills, and we’ll keep cracking down on these reckless drivers.”

Naweed Hussain was heading home after working at a charity football event. His tragic death highlights the deadly consequences of reckless speeding and drink driving on UK roads.