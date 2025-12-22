Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown

Cops caught over a dozen speeders red-handed during targeted patrols in Broadstairs after locals complained about reckless driving.

Stop Checks Target Dumpton Park Drive

On Thursday 18 December, officers set up roadside checks along Dumpton Park Drive. They stopped 29 vehicles, with 15 busted for speeding. Locals had raised the alarm about antisocial driving during recent community meetings.

Drug Arrests After Traffic Busts

A man in his 40s was arrested after police smelled cannabis in his car. Officers seized the Class B drug, charging him with drug driving. He’s now on bail as inquiries continue.

Another arrest came after a driver in his 60s fled from police. His vehicle was found nearby, leading to his arrest for possession of Class A drugs. He too has been bailed pending investigation.

Chief Inspector Vows to Keep Streets Safe