A speedboat driver who crashed into a 15-year-old kayaker near Milford Haven has become the first to be sentenced under new watercraft safety laws. Adam Russell, 28, was handed a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years, at Swansea Crown Court today.

Danger on the Water: Speedboat Hits Teen Kayaker

The incident occurred on 11 August 2024 on the River Cleddau when Russell, steering a single-engine speedboat called White Mischief, struck the teenager’s kayak. The crash left the boy with cuts and bruises and wrecked his kayak. He has not returned to water sports since, calling the experience “terrifying.”

Russell was travelling upstream at unsafe speeds of up to 25mph, causing the boat’s bow to lift and block his view. Six passengers, including children, were on board. The teen and his group, all in brightly coloured kayaks and wearing red life jackets, were heading downstream.

Despite the youngster’s attempt to paddle out of the way, Russell changed course and hit the kayak, throwing the boy into the water.

First Ever Prosecution Under New Watercraft Law

This is the first prosecution by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) under the Merchant Shipping (Watercraft) Order 2023. This law empowers authorities to take action against anyone using powered watercraft dangerously, including motorboats and jet skis.

Russell pleaded guilty to two charges: failing to prevent loss or injury, and failing to comply with international collision regulations. Besides his suspended jail sentence, he must complete 15 hours of activity, 200 hours of unpaid work, and pay £1,676 compensation plus £3,000 prosecution costs.

Judge and Officials Sound Stern Warnings

“Just like our roads, our seas and rivers are not playgrounds,” said Judge Geraint Walters. “We must all recognise the risk to others innocently going about their business.”

MCA Investigator Paul Atkins added, “This was a very close call — a slight change in circumstances could have meant tragedy. This prosecution sends a clear message that dangerous behaviour on the water will not be tolerated.”

Mike Ryan, Harbourmaster at Milford Haven, warned, “This was an extraordinarily dangerous and avoidable incident. All waterway users must keep vigilant – looking ahead, behind, left and right – and take early, decisive action to avoid collisions.”

Background: Charges and Legal Action

Failing to prevent loss or injury contrary to the Merchant Shipping (Watercraft) Order 2023.

Failing to comply with International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), including rules on lookout, safe speed, and collision risk.

Russell was previously cautioned under the 2023 law in 2024, but this is the first court case leading to sentencing.

Police and port authorities fully supported the MCA’s prosecution, highlighting the importance of safe conduct on waterways to protect the public.