Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

A Bromley woman has been convicted of causing the deaths of two passengers after a convertible car crash in Battersea, South West London. Adele Okojie-Aidonojie, 23, of Edgeborough Way, was found guilty on Tuesday of causing the deaths of Rida Boutjettif, 24, and Mary Macharia, 23, by dangerous driving, along with causing serious injury to another passenger.

The tragic incident occurred on July 16, 2022, when Okojie-Aidonojie’s convertible Mini Cooper was reportedly travelling at speeds exceeding 62mph in a 30mph zone before crashing. The victims, Boutjettif and Macharia, who were not wearing seatbelts, had been filmed dancing in the back of the car just moments before the collision. Upon impact, they were thrown from the vehicle and tragically killed. Ben Sidibe, the front seat passenger, suffered a fractured arm and a brain bleed as a result of the crash.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Sally Mertens detailed the events leading up to the crash, including Okojie-Aidonojie’s denial of emergency assistance at the scene and her subsequent false claim of a “hit and run” to police officers. Additionally, the defendant’s assertion that she consumed alcohol after the collision in a panic to avoid being over the legal alcohol limit was refuted.

Despite Okojie-Aidonojie’s claims of her hand being tugged and slipping off the steering wheel, the jury found her guilty after deliberating for just one and a half hours.

Addressing the seriousness of the case, Judge Richard Marks described it as “very sad and tragic” and adjourned sentencing until Friday, emphasizing that a substantial period of imprisonment was inevitable. The defendant was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

The devastating consequences of reckless driving serve as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits and prioritizing safety on the roads. As the legal process unfolds, the families and friends of the victims continue to mourn their loss, while the defendant awaits her fate in the justice system.