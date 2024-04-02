UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Home Breaking Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
download (4).jpg.article 962

A Bromley woman has been convicted of causing the deaths of two passengers after a convertible car crash in Battersea, South West London. Adele Okojie-Aidonojie, 23, of Edgeborough Way, was found guilty on Tuesday of causing the deaths of Rida Boutjettif, 24, and Mary Macharia, 23, by dangerous driving, along with causing serious injury to another passenger.

The tragic incident occurred on July 16, 2022, when Okojie-Aidonojie’s convertible Mini Cooper was reportedly travelling at speeds exceeding 62mph in a 30mph zone before crashing. The victims, Boutjettif and Macharia, who were not wearing seatbelts, had been filmed dancing in the back of the car just moments before the collision. Upon impact, they were thrown from the vehicle and tragically killed. Ben Sidibe, the front seat passenger, suffered a fractured arm and a brain bleed as a result of the crash.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Sally Mertens detailed the events leading up to the crash, including Okojie-Aidonojie’s denial of emergency assistance at the scene and her subsequent false claim of a “hit and run” to police officers. Additionally, the defendant’s assertion that she consumed alcohol after the collision in a panic to avoid being over the legal alcohol limit was refuted.

Despite Okojie-Aidonojie’s claims of her hand being tugged and slipping off the steering wheel, the jury found her guilty after deliberating for just one and a half hours.

Addressing the seriousness of the case, Judge Richard Marks described it as “very sad and tragic” and adjourned sentencing until Friday, emphasizing that a substantial period of imprisonment was inevitable. The defendant was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

The devastating consequences of reckless driving serve as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits and prioritizing safety on the roads. As the legal process unfolds, the families and friends of the victims continue to mourn their loss, while the defendant awaits her fate in the justice system.

Post Views: 4

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury
Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness
Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’
Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

READ NEXT:

Bomb Squad Called to Hayling Island
Officers have made a second arrest following a burglary where a teenager was threatened
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Haringey are appealing for information
‘Cowardly’ Gunman Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Shooting in Essex Car Park
Isle of Wight Teaching Workshop hailed a success
NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024
EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”
Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle
Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted
Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court
The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone
Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year
Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley
Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey
Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight
Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
Breaking

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Breaking

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer
Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft
A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape
Thousands Expected to Join National Bike Ride in Memory of Dave Myers
Parents of Nigel Farage’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Jailed for Running Drug Operation
Tragic News: Five-Year-Old Boy Found in Thames Pronounced Dead
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent
US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit
Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS
Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p
Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked
Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Breaking

Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

Breaking

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

RECOMMENDED

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames
London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine
Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures
Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford
Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March
National Lottery Results
Breaking

Public Assistance in Murder Investigation needed by Police

Breaking

Second Man Charged in Connection with West London Murder

Breaking

Stephen Bear ordered to pay £22,305 Confiscation Order

Breaking

Two teenagers have been arrested following the alleged theft of a vehicle from Bluewater

Breaking

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder following a serious assault at Kennington underground station

Breaking

Tragic Bus Crash Claims 45 Lives in South Africa

Breaking

A Margate man has appeared in court after officers located an estimated £10,000 worth of drugs at a property in the town

Breaking

A former officer has been convicted of sexual offences following a joint investigation by the Met and West Midlands Police

Breaking

Five arrests have been made and people were stopped and searched after extra police officers were brought into Canterbury this week

Breaking

Border Force Officials at Heathrow Airport to Stage Four-Day Strike in April

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Death of Gogglebox Star George Gilbey

Breaking

Two Prisoners at HMP Lewes ‘Fighting for Life’ as 15 Fall Unwell Following Reports of Poisoning

Breaking

Met Office Issues Weather Warnings: Major Storm Threatens Britain

Breaking

Officers investigating two assaults in a Maidstone nightclub have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Breaking

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Breaking

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Chavs attack Freshly Painted Tram Shelter

Breaking

National Lottery Results

BreakingLONDON

London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology

BreakingLONDON

David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate

Breaking

Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham

Breaking

Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase

BreakingLONDON

Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter

Breaking

Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women

Breaking

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay

Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

Breaking

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea...
Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility
29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.