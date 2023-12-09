speeding pediatrician struck off for forgery and dishonesty

In a shocking turn of events, Jodi Lestner, a 37-year-old children’s doctor, has been struck off following a string of deceitful actions, including forging documents to avoid speeding penalties.

Speeding Incidents and Fabrications

Lestner was caught speeding twice in 2018 on the M6 in Cheshire and Staffordshire.

She then forged ambulance service letters and a doctor’s note, falsely claiming she was part of an emergency team conducting life-saving surgery, in an effort to maintain a clean driving license.

Exposure and Legal Consequences

Her fabrications were exposed when police verified the documents with the North West and West Midlands ambulance services and a GP, all of whom confirmed the documents were fake.

During the police investigation, Lestner provided another forged letter, falsely stating she had been admitted to the hospital for premature labour.

She was caught speeding for a third time amid the investigation.

Medical Tribunal Hearing and Sentence

Lestner, who most recently worked at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, faced a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing in Manchester.

She was found guilty of serious professional misconduct.

In 2020, under her married name Jodi Parikh, she received a four-month suspended prison sentence for perverting the course of justice related to the speeding incidents.

Current Status and Tribunal Decision

Lestner, who did not attend the tribunal, is reportedly residing in Cardiff.

Tribunal chairman Annie Hockaday, while acknowledging Lestner’s competence as a clinician, emphasized that the reputation of the medical profession was paramount, leading to the decision to strike her off the medical register.

Implications for Medical Profession