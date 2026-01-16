Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour

Firearms officers in South Yorkshire acted fast, arresting a suspect within just an hour of an armed robbery in Doncaster.

Bold Armed Robbery on Doncaster High Street

At 11.19am on 15 January, police rushed to High Street, Dunsville, after reports of an armed robbery. A man threatened staff with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the scene in a car.

Cross-Border Chase Leads to Quick Arrest

The suspect, a man in his 40s, drove towards Nottinghamshire.

South Yorkshire Police teamed up with Nottinghamshire firearms officers.

The car was intercepted near the A614.

The suspect was in custody less than an hour after the robbery.

Firearms Inspector Praises Officers’ Bravery

“Firearms officers face some of the highest risk situations in policing, responding daily to incidents where the threat of serious harm is real and immediate,” said Firearms Inspector Steve Usher. “This incident is a reminder our officers will, without doubt, respond for our communities.”

The man remains in police custody as investigations continue.