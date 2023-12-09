st helens man jailed and issued criminal behaviour order for supplying class a drugs

A man has been jailed for more than four years in prison following an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in St Helens.

Vincent Hagan, 35, of Friar Street, St Helens appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 5 December where he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Hagan was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). Under the CBO, Hagan has been banned from owning or having with him more than one mobile telephone or phone SIM card. He has also been ordered to only use the mobile telephone number that has been notified to Merseyside Police.

Detectives from Operation Toxic, Merseyside’s County Lines Team, launched an investigation into 35-year-old Hagan and executed a warrant at his address on 7 November.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) between August 2023 and November 2023.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Carl Lynch said: “Hagan is now behind bars and subject to a CBO for five years. This sentence ensures that Hagan can no longer supply drugs on our streets which has a devastating impact on the end user and wider community.

“This investigation forms part of our ongoing work to tackle serious organised crime, close county lines and target those who are involved in the large-scale supply of drugs across Merseyside and into other areas.

“We have closed thousands of county lines since 2019, and our work is ongoing as we continue to disrupt criminal activities of those involved in serious organised crime in Merseyside.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets, and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Operation Toxic is part of Project Medusa – a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation across the country.

Since 2019, Project Medusa officers have closed 1,101 county lines; arrested 2,421 people for various offences including drug supply, firearms offences and money laundering; and identified 1,256 vulnerable adults and children who have been referred to safeguarding services.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC. Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.