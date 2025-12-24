Watch Live

DRUGS HAUL St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply

  • Updated: 06:56
  • , 24 December 2025
St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply

 

County Drug Line Busted

Ammar Hroub, 25, from London Road, St Leonards, has been handed a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of supplying heroin and crack cocaine. Despite his denial, a jury at Lewes Crown Court convicted him unanimously on 18 December.

Undercover Police Crack Down

Police launched their investigation in summer 2023 after uncovering a county drug line running from Kent into Hastings and St Leonards. Detectives identified the operation’s phone number on a user’s device and caught Hroub topping up this number at a local shop on CCTV.

Drugs and Cash Seized in Arrest

  • 71 wraps of crack cocaine
  • 59 wraps of heroin
  • 470 grams of loose heroin worth around £1,770
  • One wrap of MDMA
  • £390 in cash

All found in a search of a BMW linked to Hroub during his arrest.

Forensic Evidence Nails Hroub

Forensics matched Hroub’s DNA to drug packaging. Mobile phone analysis revealed his phone travelled alongside the drugs line phone on routes consistent with restocking. He was however cleared of possessing criminal property.

The court ordered all drugs and phones seized to be destroyed, with the cash split between Sussex Police and charity.

“This sentence reflects how seriously the courts and police treat the supply of Class A drugs and the harm they cause to local communities,” said an investigating officer.

Recommended for you

Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel
ONE INJURED Blaze Breaks Out at Hove’s Imperial Hotel
Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
GRINDR SCAMMER Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
Fire Breaks Out at Imperial Hotel in Hove
MIGRANT HOTEL BLAZE Fire Breaks Out at Imperial Hotel in Hove

Must READ

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
DRUGS HAUL St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
AI SCNDLE Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
TRAIN ATTACK Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
DRUG RAPE CASE Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
MAJOR HAUL Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
POLICE CHASE Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home
MURDER PROBE Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home

BREAKING

TANKER BLAST Huge LPG Tanker Blast Shakes A1 Motorway Near Caserta

More For You

Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry
SUSPECT DEVICE Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts

More From UK News in Pictures

McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown
CRAVING A BIG MAC McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown

BREAKING

MULTIPLE KILLED Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia
Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
TRAGIC LOSS Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey

BREAKING

FATAL AIR CRASH Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
SLAPPED WRIST Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree
Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
GREEN PARTY Green Party’s Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
Kfc To Open 500 New Sites And Create 7000 Jobs In Major Uk And Ireland Expansion
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER KFC Christmas Feast Hits South East London
Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
MANHUNT Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
GLASTONBURY STAGE SHOCKER Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
DRUGS DEN Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
MONSTER JAILED Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade

More From UKNIP

Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
FATAL BLAZE Tragedy Strikes in South London House Fire – Woman Dies