A woman is currently fighting for her life after being struck by a moped in Bromley.

Emergency services rushed to the junction of Rutland Way and Chelsfield Lane in St Mary Cray earlier today (Wednesday, February 28) at approximately 1:30 pm in response to reports of a collision involving a moped and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a woman in her 60s, sustained critical injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital. Her condition is reported as life-threatening. Authorities have notified her next of kin.

The rider of the moped remained at the scene following the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are urged to come forward and assist the authorities. They can contact the police by dialing 101 and quoting the reference CAD 3561/28Feb.