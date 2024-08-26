Stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival as guns seized by police

A person was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday, August 26, as police continued their efforts to crack down on weapons and crime during the two-day event. The incident occurred on the second day of the annual celebration, with officers responding to reports of a stabbing around 7 p.m.

Stabbing Incident

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with blood gushing from the victim’s face as multiple officers rushed in to de-escalate the situation and provide assistance. The identity of the victim has not been released, and no further details about the attacker have been provided at this time.

Police Efforts to Combat Crime

Despite the stabbing, the police presence at Notting Hill Carnival resulted in significant efforts to keep the streets safe. Officers conducted numerous interventions throughout the day, seizing multiple weapons and making several arrests. The Metropolitan Police reported that they managed to remove 41 weapons from the event and made 145 arrests on Monday alone. In total, 249 arrests were made over the two days of the carnival.

Firearms Seized

Earlier in the day, officers stopped a car in Harrow that was believed to be en route to the carnival, where they discovered a firearm and arrested two individuals. Another firearm was seized at one of the event’s entry points later in the afternoon, further preventing potential violence.

Additional Arrests

In a separate incident, a man wanted for attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted at the carnival and arrested by police. This arrest highlights the importance of the heightened police presence and the ongoing efforts to maintain security during one of London’s largest street events.

Carnival Safety Measures

The Metropolitan Police have faced a challenging task in balancing the need for safety with the festive atmosphere of Notting Hill Carnival. Despite the violent incidents, including the stabbing and arrests related to weapon possession, the force has worked to minimize risks to the public.

On Sunday, August 25, three stabbings were reported, with a 29-year-old man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another 24-year-old man was also stabbed, and his condition is still being assessed.

Looking Ahead

As the carnival continues into the evening, police are expected to remain on high alert to ensure the safety of attendees. Emergency services will stay on-site, prepared to respond to any further incidents.

Despite the violent episodes, the carnival has largely continued as a vibrant celebration of culture and community, with attendees urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities.