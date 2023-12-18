stabbing incident on underground train between vauxhall and pimlico

In a concerning development, a man was stabbed in the neck while travelling on an underground train between Vauxhall and Pimlico stations in London. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 17, prompting an immediate response from the Police.

The British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Pimlico Underground Station at 8.30 am, where they found the victim suffering from neck stab wounds. The man, along with a friend, had previously been shopping at Sainsbury’s in Vauxhall Underground Station and boarded the northbound Victoria Line Train. It was on this journey that they were confronted by two men, previously seen at the station, leading to the stabbing.

Currently, the victim is in the hospital receiving treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to this violent assault, detectives are earnestly seeking the public’s assistance. They have released photos of individuals who may possess crucial information relevant to the investigation. The BTP urges anyone who recognizes these individuals or has any pertinent information to come forward.

Those who can provide information are requested to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, citing the reference number 151-171223. Additionally, for those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.