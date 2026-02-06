Detectives have hailed the family of stabbing victim Cameron Hamilton for their tireless campaigning after his killer was found guilty following a second court trial.
Thomas Betteridge Found Guilty of Manslaughter
Thomas Betteridge, 20, from Bournemouth, was convicted of manslaughter and carrying a bladed weapon in public. The deadly attack happened when Cameron was just 18.
Tragic Night in Bournemouth’s The Square
- Just after 1.25am on Saturday, 5 August 2023, police rushed to The Square after reports of a stabbing.
- Officers arrived swiftly, but despite their efforts and those of paramedics, Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Betteridge was arrested nearby on the night and charged with murder following a Major Crime Investigation Team probe.
Retrial and Upcoming Sentencing
Betteridge was initially convicted of manslaughter in March 2024, but the verdict was overturned on appeal. A retrial at Bournemouth Crown Court saw him convicted again on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.
He is set to be sentenced on Friday, 8 May 2026.