Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies

Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Shocks Stafford

A 38-year-old man from Stafford has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby boy. The infant was rushed to hospital on 12 October 2023 but tragically died eight days later, on 20 October.

Man Held on Serious Child Neglect Charges

Gareth Stark appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today. He faces charges not only of manslaughter but also assault and child neglect leading to unnecessary suffering.

Next Court Date Set for January

Stark was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 9 January at Stafford Crown Court. Police continue to investigate the heartbreaking case.