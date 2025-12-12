Watch Live

CHILD NEGLECT Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies

  • Updated: 08:09
  • , 12 December 2025
Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies

Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Shocks Stafford

A 38-year-old man from Stafford has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby boy. The infant was rushed to hospital on 12 October 2023 but tragically died eight days later, on 20 October.

Man Held on Serious Child Neglect Charges

Gareth Stark appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today. He faces charges not only of manslaughter but also assault and child neglect leading to unnecessary suffering.

Next Court Date Set for January

Stark was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 9 January at Stafford Crown Court. Police continue to investigate the heartbreaking case.

Staffordshire Police said: “A man has appeared in court after he was charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby.”

Recommended for you

Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection

Must READ

Join 8HoursMining and easily earn up to $3,259 daily!
Join 8HoursMining and easily earn up to $3,259 daily!
Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
HORROR SMASH Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
HORROR SMASH Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
FIND LAURA Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
YELLOW BOX CAMERA New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
NO INJURIES Carlisle Man Jailed for Reckless £60k Flat Arson

More For You

CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station

More From UK News in Pictures

UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
CROSS WORDS ENDS FATAL Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
STREET BRAWL Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
BOTCHED PAYBACK Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
Devon And Cornwall Police Officers Charged With Assault Following Exeter Incident
ARREST MADE Falmouth and Helston Shock: Teen Arrested Over Indecent Exposures
Zelensky: Two Ballistic Missiles Strike Poltava, 41 Dead and 180 Injured
PEACE DEAL Zelensky Reveals US Peace Plan: Ukraine Must Give Up Parts of Donetsk as He Warns ‘We Don’t Know What Deals America Has Done With Russia’
Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
MANHUNT FOR SEX ATTACKER Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
DRIVER ARRESTED Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old

More From UKNIP

600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury