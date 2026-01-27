A vile stalker who haunted a woman he once sexually assaulted has been locked up for over eight years. Michael Davies, 60, from Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced at Merthyr Crown Court on January 9.

Six Years of Sinister Online Threats

Davies abused social media to stalk his victim for six terrifying years. He hid behind a fake female account, sending chilling messages that included threats to strip her naked and beat her with a cane. He also revealed himself as her attacker from years ago.

After the victim bravely came forward, police tracked Davies down. Officers caught him red-handed, logged into the fake account as he continued to threaten her online.

Heavy Sentence and Protective Orders

The judge handed Davies an extended sentence of eight years and four months. He is also slapped with an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to keep him away from the victim for good.

Victim Speaks Out

“He stalked me for six years. Only in 2025 did I realise it was Michael all along. It caused my world to crash down. I am in complete shock and going through the motions to get over it. I’m scared to accept what happened as I’m scared it will wreck my life if I let it.”

South Wales Police confirmed Davies pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence before sentencing.