EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal

  • Updated: 00:15
  • , 6 February 2026

Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is engulfed in his worst political storm yet after the appointment and quick sacking of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Questions swirl over Starmer’s judgment, vetting failures, and whether he misled Parliament about what he knew and when.

Opposition Slams ‘Deception’ Over Epstein Links

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer and his team of “deceiving the entire nation” about Mandelson’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and Labour MPs demand a full Commons statement on the bungled appointment.

Constitutional experts warn the PM could have breached the Ministerial Code if he knowingly misled Parliament. Some opposition voices call for Starmer to quit if his account of events proves false. Senior Tories say his position will become “untenable.”

The Scandal Explored: Mandelson and Epstein

  • Starmer appointed Lord Mandelson, a former senior Labour figure, as ambassador in 2024 despite Mandelson’s long-known friendship with Epstein.
  • Officials asked Mandelson about the relationship during vetting; he described it as “historic” but Number 10 later admitted the true depth was “materially different.”
  • The crisis blew up in September 2025 when emails from 2008 emerged, showing Mandelson urging Epstein to fight his child sex trafficking conviction, claiming it was “wrongful.”

Timeline Turmoil: What Did Starmer Know and When?

  • The Foreign Office received inquiries about the emails on a Tuesday and informed Number 10 immediately. Mandelson was questioned but delayed his reply.
  • Starmer reportedly saw the emails on Wednesday night but defended Mandelson at PMQs earlier that day, insisting he was “fully vetted.”
  • After the emails were published on Thursday, Starmer swiftly sacked Mandelson with “immediate effect.”
  • The time gap between Number 10 knowing the truth and Starmer’s public backing fuels claims he misled Parliament.

Warnings Ignored, Apologies Made

Starmer’s judgment is under fire after it emerged he directly questioned Mandelson about Epstein links before the appointment. Cabinet Office vetting flagged concerns, and security services reportedly warned about the risks.

Starmer later apologised to Epstein’s victims, admitting he was “hoodwinked” by Mandelson’s lies. He vowed Mandelson “would not have been in government” had he known the full truth.

Mandelson’s Fall: Resignation and Investigation

Mandelson quit the Labour Party and the House of Lords amid the scandal. The government is moving to strip him of his peerage and Privy Council status.

Police are investigating Mandelson for possible misconduct in public office but he denies any criminal wrongdoing. There are no sexual offence allegations against him.

Starmer’s Leadership on the Brink

The debacle deals a heavy blow to Starmer’s authority. Labour insiders say he often backs risky moves, then flips under pressure — as seen with Angela Rayner’s deputy PM resignation and welfare policy U-turns.

Many Labour MPs were uneasy about Mandelson’s posting from the start, describing the scandal as foreseeable. Pressure is mounting on Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, who pushed the appointment.

Constitutional Crisis Looms: The Ministerial Code and Parliament

Political experts warn that if Starmer knowingly misled Parliament, it breaches the Ministerial Code’s honesty rules—a serious offence that has toppled past PMs like Boris Johnson during “Partygate.”

Even if the emails were not seen during vetting, Mandelson’s public links with Epstein should have raised alarm bells.

What Happens Next? Three Possible Scenarios

  1. Starmer Survives but Weakens: If no proof emerges that he knew earlier, Starmer stays PM but with diminished clout and a tarnished reputation.
  2. Dragging, Slow-Burn Leadership Crisis: New revelations could deepen the scandal, sparking backbench unrest and possible leadership challenges.
  3. Resignation Crisis: If evidence shows he misled Parliament knowingly, pressure to resign will be overwhelming, possibly triggering a leadership spill.

Keep an Eye On

  • The release of vetting documents and appointment papers—vital to establish what Starmer knew during the saga.
  • Police investigation updates on Mandelson’s conduct.
  • Labour insiders’ shifting stances, especially any cabinet members distancing themselves from Starmer.
  • Opinion polls measuring damage to Starmer’s personal ratings versus Labour’s overall support.
  • Any formal parliamentary inquiry into whether the PM misled Parliament.

The Mandelson-Epstein scandal has already shaken Starmer’s premiership. Whether it proves fatal depends on forthcoming evidence and the party’s appetite for change. For now, resignation is still on the table—but not a done deal.

