Watch Live

Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

  • Updated: 02:07
  • , 19 January 2026

Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold an emergency press conference on Monday to unveil Britain’s response to President Trump’s shocking tariffs on NATO allies. The drastic move follows Trump’s demand to buy Greenland and a flurry of urgent calls with European leaders on Sunday.

Prime Minister Vows to Stand Firm with Allies

A Whitehall source reveals Starmer’s statement will focus on unity, security, and protecting UK living standards. “The government will be led by values and determination to safeguard our future at home and abroad,” the insider said.

On Sunday, Starmer joined talks with Trump, Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen, EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO chief Mark Rutte. He slammed Trump’s tariffs as “wrong” and stressed the importance of defending collective NATO security.

Trump’s Tariffs Hit 8 European Nations

Trump announced on Truth Social that from February 1, 2026, a 10% tariff will hit goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. This will spike to 25% on June 1, 2026, until America secures a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.

A Downing Street spokeswoman stated, “The Prime Minister emphasised that security in the High North is a top NATO priority. Tariffs punishing allies for ensuring joint security are unacceptable.”

Europe Stands United Against US Threats

The UK joined seven European countries in a joint statement condemning Trump’s move as a “dangerous downward spiral” undermining transatlantic relations. They vowed to defend sovereignty and strengthen Arctic security as a shared interest.

Protests inside Copenhagen and Greenland erupted over the weekend with chants of “Greenland is not for sale” and signs saying “No means No.” Demonstrators rallied at the US embassy to reject American territorial demands.

What’s Next for Britain?

Starmer’s Monday briefing will signal whether the UK plans retaliation, bilateral talks or multilateral action via NATO and the EU. The government appears keen on coordinated response rather than going solo.

The looming tariffs would cost billions in trade and risk higher prices for British consumers. This transatlantic showdown marks a new low in relations, with Trump’s heavy-handed tactics sparking fierce opposition among allies.

The crisis arrives amid already rocky US-Europe ties over defence commitments. Starmer must now chart Britain’s path forward, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Denmark and Europe against Washington’s high-stakes gamble.

 

Recommended for you

Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock

Must READ

Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital

More For You

Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media

More From UK News in Pictures

Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest
Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest

More From UKNIP

Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
HATE CRIME Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
TRUMP SLAMMED Starmer Hits Back as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Spat
error: Content is protected !!