Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold an emergency press conference on Monday to unveil Britain’s response to President Trump’s shocking tariffs on NATO allies. The drastic move follows Trump’s demand to buy Greenland and a flurry of urgent calls with European leaders on Sunday.

Prime Minister Vows to Stand Firm with Allies

A Whitehall source reveals Starmer’s statement will focus on unity, security, and protecting UK living standards. “The government will be led by values and determination to safeguard our future at home and abroad,” the insider said.

On Sunday, Starmer joined talks with Trump, Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen, EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO chief Mark Rutte. He slammed Trump’s tariffs as “wrong” and stressed the importance of defending collective NATO security.

Trump’s Tariffs Hit 8 European Nations

Trump announced on Truth Social that from February 1, 2026, a 10% tariff will hit goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. This will spike to 25% on June 1, 2026, until America secures a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.

A Downing Street spokeswoman stated, “The Prime Minister emphasised that security in the High North is a top NATO priority. Tariffs punishing allies for ensuring joint security are unacceptable.”

Europe Stands United Against US Threats

The UK joined seven European countries in a joint statement condemning Trump’s move as a “dangerous downward spiral” undermining transatlantic relations. They vowed to defend sovereignty and strengthen Arctic security as a shared interest.

Protests inside Copenhagen and Greenland erupted over the weekend with chants of “Greenland is not for sale” and signs saying “No means No.” Demonstrators rallied at the US embassy to reject American territorial demands.

What’s Next for Britain?

Starmer’s Monday briefing will signal whether the UK plans retaliation, bilateral talks or multilateral action via NATO and the EU. The government appears keen on coordinated response rather than going solo.

The looming tariffs would cost billions in trade and risk higher prices for British consumers. This transatlantic showdown marks a new low in relations, with Trump’s heavy-handed tactics sparking fierce opposition among allies.

The crisis arrives amid already rocky US-Europe ties over defence commitments. Starmer must now chart Britain’s path forward, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Denmark and Europe against Washington’s high-stakes gamble.