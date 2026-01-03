Starmer Snubbed: No Call, No Heads-Up, No Respect

Whatever your view on Venezuela and the American move to remove Nicolás Maduro, that debate is almost secondary.

The real story is far more uncomfortable.

Britain wasn’t informed.

Britain wasn’t consulted.

And Britain still hasn’t even had a proper conversation with the US President.

That tells you exactly where we now sit in the world.

The United States no longer treats Britain as a serious strategic ally. The so-called special relationship has been quietly hollowed out. Once, London would have been briefed in advance, even if only as a courtesy. Once, British leaders were trusted partners in matters of global consequence.

Not anymore.

Under Keir Starmer, Britain has become passive, predictable, and frankly irrelevant on the world stage. Allies don’t consult countries they don’t trust to act independently, defend their own interests, or project strength. They certainly don’t feel the need to pick up the phone.

This isn’t about cheerleading American foreign policy. You can oppose intervention and still recognise decline when you see it. A country that isn’t asked, isn’t warned, and isn’t involved is a country that has lost standing.

We used to be a nation that mattered.

A nation that had weight.

A nation whose voice carried.

Today, Britain waits outside the room, peering through the crack in the door, hoping someone remembers we’re still there.