Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack

  • Updated: 00:31
  • , 6 February 2026

A young woman’s life was cruelly cut short in a savage and violent assault that has shocked the community. Steph Irons, just 23, was fatally stabbed at her home on the evening of Tuesday 21 October.

Family Mourns “Beautiful Daughter and Shining Light”

Steph’s grieving parents have spoken out following the conviction of her killer, describing their heartbreak in powerful words.

“We have lost our beautiful daughter and shining light. Nothing will ever take away the pain that has been caused by this senseless act,” they said.

“Steph was the kindest, sweetest person anyone could meet, and our lives will never be the same. She touched so many lives with her personality and kind soul.”

“While justice will be done, time will never heal our loss. Not a day will go by where we will not remember Steph and the huge hole left in our lives.”

“We would like to thank the police for their tireless work, investigation and support.”

Attack Unfolded After Relationship Breakdown

  • The alarm was raised by Steph’s co-workers after they received worrying messages from her phone that night.
  • Emergency services found her with fatal knife wounds in her living room on Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, at 10:07pm.
  • Despite paramedics’ best efforts, Steph was pronounced dead just after 11pm.
  • Post-mortem confirmed a fatal stab wound to the neck and defensive wounds on her arms.

Killer Fled Scene, Then Surrendered to Police

Steph’s former colleague and ex-boyfriend Adedapo Adegbola, 40, was charged after a brief relationship breakdown turned deadly.

  • Adegbola discarded bloody trainers, a jumper, and Steph’s keys and phone across Mapperley and Carlton.
  • He remained at the property until 4:30am before taking taxis across Nottinghamshire and Hull.
  • By 9am on 22 October, he returned to Nottingham and handed himself in at Oxclose Lane Police Station.
  • He refused to comment during police interviews.

Life Behind Bars for “Taking Away Her Future”

Despite silence from Adegbola, police gathered enough evidence to charge and convict him. He pleaded guilty to murder at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 January.

Judge Shant KC said: “What you did that day was take the life of a young girl who was compassionate. The devastation you have caused to her family and friends is profound. She was in the prime of her life and your actions took away her future.”

Adegbola, formerly of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, was sentenced on 5 February to life imprisonment with a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

