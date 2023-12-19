Steve Cooper Departs Nottingham Forest Amid Poor Run of Form

In a significant development at Nottingham Forest, head coach Steve Cooper has been relieved of his duties, following a disappointing run of results. This decision, though not yet officially confirmed by the club, comes in the wake of a series of poor performances, culminating in a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The loss to Spurs on Friday night, in which Forest played the last 20 minutes against 10 men but still fell 2-0, was reportedly the final trigger for the board’s decision. Despite a fighting performance by the team, the lack of quality and the recent run of results, including three consecutive home losses and only one win in the last 13 games, led to the club’s management making the tough call.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was not present at the City Ground for the latest defeat, had been a witness to the 5-0 loss at Fulham last week. This defeat had already put Cooper’s job in jeopardy, though he managed to stay in charge for the match against Tottenham.

Steve Cooper’s tenure at Nottingham Forest has been a mixed bag. Hired in September 2021 as a replacement for Chris Hughton, Cooper orchestrated an incredible turnaround from the bottom of the Championship to promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. He ended Forest’s 23-year absence from the top flight and maintained their Premier League status last season.

Despite being backed by the board twice during last season’s relegation battle, including a new deal in October 2022 and a statement of support from Marinakis, Cooper’s future became uncertain following another busy summer in the transfer market. With the club’s ambition to progress and strained relations between Cooper and Marinakis, a change in leadership was deemed necessary.

The search for a new head coach begins, with Nottingham Forest keen to reverse their fortunes and climb away from the relegation zone. Fans and players alike will be looking forward to a fresh start under new management, hoping for a turnaround in the club’s performances and results.