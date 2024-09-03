Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears

An inquest into the tragic death of Steve Dymond, a guest on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, has revealed that he was “distraught” after failing a lie detector test on the programme. Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, is believed to have taken his own life just seven days after the filming in May 2019.

The 63-year-old had appeared on the show to take a lie detector test after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancée, Jane Callaghan, from Gosport. The episode was never aired, and the show was subsequently cancelled following Mr. Dymond’s death.

During the ongoing inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court, Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, testified that his father was deeply affected by the outcome of the test. He described receiving a call from his uncle, Leslie Dymond, on the day of the filming, who informed him that his father was “very down.”

Carl recounted that his father felt wronged by the lie detector results, which suggested he had lied. “He said to me he wasn’t lying. He was telling the truth, he was not lying… and asking why it said he had lied,” Carl Woolley told the inquest.

Mr Woolley further testified that his father was upset by the treatment he received on the show, claiming that Jeremy Kyle had “egged on” the audience to boo him, making him feel even more humiliated. “He was very upset, saying he was being called a liar, everyone had jumped on him,” Mr Woolley added.

In a statement read during the inquest, Leslie Dymond, Steve Dymond’s brother, said his sibling was “jeered and called a failure” by the show’s host, Jeremy Kyle. Leslie recalled that Steve was “clearly very distressed” after the show, describing him as “completely broken and frightened.”

Leslie shared that his brother was “consumed” by what had happened on the show, stating that Steve repeatedly mentioned the lie detector test result being “pushed in his face” and the heckling from the presenter and audience.

The court heard that Steve Dymond had been “incredibly stressed,” in tears, and on the “point of collapsing” following the recording of the episode. Previous hearings have revealed that Mr Dymond felt “life was not worth living” after his experience on the show.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg had earlier ruled that Jeremy Kyle had referred to Mr Dymond as a “serial liar” and stated that he “would not trust him with a chocolate button.” The inquest will examine Mr Dymond’s involvement with the ITV show, his personal relationships, and the care provided to him by the show’s production team and ITV.

Counsel to the inquest, Rachel Spearing, emphasized that the scope of the inquest would focus on the circumstances surrounding Mr Dymond’s life between March 14, 2019, and May 9, 2019, and not become a broader inquiry into reality television practices.

The inquest is expected to continue until September 10, with Jeremy Kyle, members of Mr Dymond’s family, ITV, and the deceased’s GP all named as interested persons in the proceedings.