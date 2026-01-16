Watch Live

JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman

  • Updated: 22:36
  • , 16 January 2026
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman

A Stoke-on-Trent man has been sentenced to seven years and seven months behind bars for raping a woman and secretly recording her undressing.

Horrific Crimes Uncovered in Staffordshire

Jaroslaw Adamkowski, 42, appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday, 15 January. The court heard he raped the victim in February last year. He also filmed her undressing on two separate occasions in January — all without her knowledge.

Police discovered the disturbing videos after examining Adamkowski’s phone.

Survivor’s Courage Leads to Justice

The brave victim reported the abuse to Staffordshire Police, who launched a swift investigation. Adamkowski was arrested and charged with rape and two counts of voyeurism.

He pleaded guilty and was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely as part of his sentencing.

“We’re determined to seek the toughest possible punishment in court for those guilty of these types of offences and to deliver positive outcomes for survivors,” said Detective Sergeant Razwana Nasheen from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit.

Support for Survivors

If you are a survivor and want to talk, contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or use the Live Chat feature on their website.

