Stoke-on-Trent Woman Jailed for 11 Years Over Shocking Modern Slavery Case

A ruthless Stoke-on-Trent woman has been locked up for 11 years after a campaign of violence, exploitation, and intimidation was uncovered.

Anna Stukova’s Brutal Reign of Terror

Anna Stukova, 30, from Tunstall, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday 8 December after being found guilty of a string of offences. Her convictions include:

Two counts of forcing someone into compulsory labour

Sexual assault

Threatening a person with a blade in public

Multiple assaults, including beating and causing actual bodily harm

Intimidation of witnesses and jurors

Theft, including from the victim and by finding

Burglary (she pleaded guilty)

Victim Suffered Shocking Abuse

Between January 2023 and November last year, Stukova forced her victim into stealing from shops under threat. She then stole from and brutally beat the same victim. The victim was threatened with death and a weapon, and forced into sex work to rake in cash for Stukova.

Harsh Protective Orders Imposed

Stukova’s sentence also included an indefinite restraining order, a lifelong sex offenders notification, and a 15-year slavery and trafficking protection order. She is banned from entering Hanley and Cobridge, aiming to safeguard the community from further harm.

The local modern slavery and human trafficking team played a key role in securing the conviction and protecting the victim.