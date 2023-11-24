Stolen goods recovered in New Ash Green burglary investigation

Today: November 24, 2023

Stolen goods worth more than £2,000 have been recovered by officers investigating a burglary in New Ash Green.

The break-in is reported to have happened on 14 October 2023, when a yard was entered at a builders’ merchant in Ash Road.

On Tuesday 21 November, officers from the Sevenoaks Neighbourhood Task Force executed a search warrant at a location off Billet Hill, Ash. They seized multiple items reported stolen, including more than 30 fence panels and eight gas cannisters.

At around the same time, a 40-year-old man was arrested in the Otford area in connection with theft, drink driving, and animal cruelty offences. An investigation is being led by the West Kent Victim-based Crime Team and the suspect is currently bailed with conditions to return to a police station on 9 February 2024.

