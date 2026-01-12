Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner

A six-week-old black Labrador puppy stolen from Bristol on December 30 has been found safe and sound over 170 miles away in Cambridgeshire. The little pup’s big journey ended happily after police tracked him down.

Police Join Forces to Track Missing Pup

Avon and Somerset Police alerted Cambridgeshire Constabulary last week after the puppy was reported missing. Officers zeroed in on the Ramsey area and launched a search to locate the stolen dog.

Puppy Rescued and Returned Home

Thankfully, the puppy was found unharmed and was looked after by a devoted officer until its owner came to collect it. A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed, “The puppy has since been returned to its owner and our investigation continues.”