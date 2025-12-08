Watch Live

STORM WARNING Storm Bram Named: Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain Set to Batten Down Northern UK

  • Updated: 13:08
  • , 8 December 2025
The Met Office has named the latest weather beast – Storm Bram. Brace yourselves, Northern and Western UK! This low-pressure monster is bringing howling winds and relentless rain, with an Amber warning already flying for northwest Scotland.

Amber Warning as Bram Roars In

Storm Bram is no joke. Gusts could hit a brutal 90mph in northwest Scotland, prompting the Met Office to issue an Amber warning for wind. Yellow warnings stretch across Wales, southwest England, Northern Ireland, northern England, and southern and eastern Scotland.

Heavy rain warnings are also in force. Most of Wales, the southwest of England, and Scotland’s Central Belt face yellow warnings for persistent, soaking rainfall.

“Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather,” warned Met Office Chief Forecaster Dan Suri. “Gusts of up to 90mph could be recorded in northwest Scotland. Across other areas, winds of 50-60mph – and up to 70mph in spots – are expected. Rainfall could reach 100mm in parts of south Wales and Devon.”

Flood Fears as Ground Already Saturated

Heavy rain on saturated ground means flooding is a big worry. Natural Resources Wales’s Charlotte Morgan sounds the alert: “Rivers are swollen, and the ground can’t soak up more rain. Flood alerts and warnings are likely.”

She advises everyone in South Wales and other vulnerable areas to prepare now:

  • Sign up for free flood warnings.
  • Stay away from swollen riverbanks.
  • Never drive or walk through floodwaters.
  • Prepare a flood kit with essentials like documents and medication.
  • Move vehicles and prized possessions to higher ground.

Check live flood alerts at naturalresources.wales/flooding or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

How to Stay Safe as Bram Bites

  • Secure loose items like garden furniture and ladders to stop them smashing windows.
  • Fasten all doors and windows, especially large ones like garage doors.
  • Park cars in garages or away from trees and walls.

For full safety tips, visit the Met Office WeatherReady storm guide.

What’s Next After Bram?

Temperatures will remain unusually mild for December, with highs hitting 16°C in parts of Wales, northwest England, and southern Scotland on Tuesday. But as Bram drifts north on Wednesday, winds will stay blustery, especially up north, with lingering showers and some persistent rain in the far north.

Thursday promises a drier day for much of the UK, though frosts may appear in central and southeast areas. The far north will stay windy, with low cloud, drizzle, and rain creeping in from the west.

