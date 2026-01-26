Watch Live

FLOOD HAVOC Storm Chandra Set to Slam Britain with 80mph Winds, Torrential Rain, and Snow

  Updated: 14:15
  26 January 2026

Britain is gearing up for a battering as Storm Chandra sweeps in with savage 80mph gusts, heavy downpours, and dumping snow. The Met Office has issued multiple yellow and amber warnings across 120 flood alert zones, warning of up to 80mm (3.1 inches) of rain and 20cm (8 inches) of snow.

The storm kicks off in South West England today from 1pm and barrels through the country, reaching London and surrounding areas by tomorrow, persisting until Tuesday night.

Severe Flooding and Snow to Cut Off Communities

Following the chaos of Storm Ingrid this weekend — which saw Devon’s Teignmouth Grand Pier partly destroyed and a desperate search for a missing kayaker — communities are bracing for fresh flooding and travel troubles. Flood alerts remain high with 97 alerts and 19 warnings across England, alongside warnings in Wales and Scotland.

Snow is expected to hit higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland, and the Highlands, with accumulations of up to 20cm in some areas above 1,600ft.

Storm Warnings And Travel Advice

  • A yellow rain warning across South West England and Wales from 1pm today to 10am tomorrow.
  • Amber rain warning for parts of Devon and Cornwall 5pm today to 9am tomorrow.
  • Yellow wind warnings on exposed coasts for gusts up to 80mph, especially in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, and South West Wales.
  • Snow and rain warnings for northern England and Scotland from midnight until 5pm Tuesday.
  • Amber wind warning in Northern Ireland with gusts up to 75mph tomorrow.

The Met Office urges the public to stay updated and take caution: tiles may be blown off roofs, and debris could be swept around coastal areas.

Experts Warn of Dangerous Driving Conditions

RAC’s Nick Mullender warns drivers: “Flooding is highly likely, making many roads dangerous. Do not risk driving through standing water unless absolutely certain it’s safe. Wet roads can double stopping distances — slow down, stay alert, and avoid unnecessary journeys.”

Aftermath of Storm Ingrid Adds to Worries

Storm Ingrid’s weekend rampage caused partial collapse of sea walls at Dawlish and South Shields, flooding in York, and the loss of part of Teignmouth’s historic pier. The body of a man recovered from Exmouth is believed to be one of two swimmers missing since Christmas Day.

Met Office Forecasters Sound the Alarm

“Storm Chandra will bring a range of hazards through Monday night and Tuesday,” said Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen. “Areas still recovering from previous storms will face gusts of 70-80mph alongside heavy rain on saturated ground.”

“Snowfalls of up to 20cm expected in northern highlands. It’s crucial people keep up with warnings and stay safe.”

With wild weather pounding the UK, Brits are urged to prepare for travel delays, stay indoors where possible, and beware of flooding and icy roads over the coming days.

