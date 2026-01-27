The UK faces a brutal weather blast today as Storm Chandra barrels in, bringing heavy snow, fierce winds, and widespread travel chaos. The Met Office has issued fresh warnings across the country, urging Brits to prepare for a stormy start to the week.

Snow Up to 8 Inches – Storm Chandra Strikes Hard

Snow lovers may want to brace themselves — parts of the UK could see up to eight inches (20cm) of snow today, especially in higher areas. Freezing temperatures will see rain turn to snow overnight, blanketing hills and uplands and causing major disruption.

The Met Office warns of 10-20cm falling within hours in places like the Pennines, southern Scotland, and the Highlands. Lower regions will see less snow, with some areas dodging accumulations altogether. However, travel across the affected zones is expected to be treacherous.

Met Office Issues Amber and Yellow Warnings

Amber rain warning covers South West England tonight through Tuesday, including Devon, Dorset, Somerset, and Cornwall, with 30-50mm expected widely and up to 80mm on high ground in Dartmoor.

covers South West England tonight through Tuesday, including Devon, Dorset, Somerset, and Cornwall, with 30-50mm expected widely and up to 80mm on high ground in Dartmoor. Yellow warnings for rain spread across the East Midlands, North East and North West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire — areas where snow and rain are forecast together.

spread across the East Midlands, North East and North West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire — areas where snow and rain are forecast together. Amber wind warning for eastern Northern Ireland with gusts up to 70mph from early morning until late evening today.

for eastern Northern Ireland with gusts up to 70mph from early morning until late evening today. Yellow wind alerts in Cornwall, southwest Wales, northern Devon, and southwestern Scotland warn of gusty conditions reaching 75mph along exposed coasts.

Travel Nightmare and Flood Fears as Winds and Rain Batter Britain

Storm Chandra follows in the footsteps of recent storms Goretti and Ingrid, promising more harsh conditions. Heavy rain will pour onto already saturated ground, sparking flooding concerns and power cuts in vulnerable regions.

The storm is expected to hit the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall, and southwest Wales first before racing northwards up the Irish Sea. Eastern Northern Ireland faces the worst winds.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen warns: “Gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible in the south west, with heavy rain leading to flooding on saturated ground. Snowfall of 10-20cm will hit higher grounds in the north and Scotland.”

Prepare for Disruption: What You Need to Know

Expect hazardous driving conditions due to snow and strong winds, especially in elevated areas.

Flooding may cut off some towns — keep updated on local warnings.

Power outages are possible as gale-force winds whip across exposed coastal zones.

Stay tuned to Met Office alerts and plan travel carefully during the storm.

Storm Chandra is the third major storm to hit the UK this month, set to cause significant disruption before moving out midweek. Brits are urged to stay safe and keep up with the latest weather updates.