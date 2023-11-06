Today: November 6, 2023

16 mins ago

Storm Ciaran aftermath: Schools closed as thousands in Surrey grapple with water shortages

screenshot 2023 11 05 at 19.46.54

In the aftermath of Storm Ciaran, schools across Surrey will remain closed on Monday as thousands of residents grapple with water shortages. Thames Water, responsible for water supply in areas including Guildford and Godalming, issued an apology, attributing the problems to issues at the Shalford water treatment works.

Surrey County Council declared a major incident on Sunday, responding to reports that approximately 13,500 residents experienced water supply disruptions, with an additional 6,500 expected to be affected. Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council, expressed concern about the delayed major incident declaration and raised questions about the state of water infrastructure in the local area.

As of Monday, an estimated 12,000 people remain without water, prompting schools to remain closed. Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, highlighted the collaborative efforts through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) to address the extensive impact on properties. Thames Water takes the lead in managing the incident, focusing on informing and supporting affected residents, particularly the most vulnerable.

The major incident declaration underscores the challenges posed by the incident occurring on a Sunday, with fewer staff available. Surrey County Council emphasised ongoing cooperation with partners through the LRF to navigate the water shortage crisis in the region.

