Storm Ciaran Live Updates: Kent Hit by 85mph Winds, Falling Trees, and Flooding

Kent, UK – As Storm Ciaran unleashes its fury upon Kent, the county is grappling with the destructive forces of 85mph winds, falling trees, and widespread flooding. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the region, cautioning that coastal areas could experience winds of up to 85mph.

Roads throughout Kent have already been disrupted by the storm, with falling trees blocking several key routes. Among the affected roads are the A28 at Chartham, the A229 Angley Road at Cranbrook, the A2070 Willesborough Road in Ashford, Hospital Road in Hollingbourne, and Hinxhill Road in Hinxhill.

The A259 Dymchurch Road is also partially blocked due to a fallen tree between Mill Road (Dymchurch) and Cobsden Road (St Marys Bay). Additionally, there are reports of a fallen tree on the A2 London-bound near Dover.

The adverse weather conditions have led to multiple accidents, including an overturned car at Hothfield on the A20 and a collision between two cars in Park Road, Dartford.

Flash flooding has become another significant concern, with Tonbridge Road near Terrace Road in Maidstone among the areas affected. The intense rainfall and flooding have prompted Southeastern to advise people against travelling on mainline routes before 9 am.

Furthermore, Hempstead House Hotel in Sittingbourne is currently without power due to the storm, leading to the closure of its pool and spa facilities.

In response to the severe weather, DFDS has cancelled all its ferry crossings from Dover, and P&O has also suspended its sailings from the port.

Authorities are urging caution and safety during these challenging conditions. The Environment Agency advises people to stay away from piers, promenades, and swollen rivers, while the Coastguard recommends carrying a phone for emergency contact if near the sea. A stern warning has been issued against risking lives for the sake of selfies.

The ongoing adverse weather is expected to disrupt travel further, potentially leading to more flooding. Flying debris poses a danger to life, and buildings may be at risk of damage during the storm. Homes and businesses could also experience power outages if overhead cables sustain damage.

Difficult driving conditions are anticipated on all roads, and vulnerable vehicles such as HGVs, motorbikes, and trailers are urged to exercise extreme caution. National Highways has warned of a high risk that high-sided vehicles and other vulnerable vehicles, including caravans and motorbikes, could be blown over by the powerful winds.

Residents and travellers in Kent are advised to stay updated with the latest information and exercise vigilance to ensure their safety in the face of Storm Ciaran’s destructive impact.