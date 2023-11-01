Storm Ciaran: What you need to know and how to be prepared

As Storm Ciaran approaches from the southwest today, the wind will steadily increase becoming strong and gusty throughout Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind valid from 9pm tonight until 11:59pm tomorrow (Thursday 2 November).

This comes with a very low likelihood of medium impacts, however it could mean some damage to buildings and homes, flying debris, transport delays and power cuts.

5 tips for staying safe in strong wind

When there is a wind warning in place, here are some things you can do…