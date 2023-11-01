Storm Ciaran: What you need to know and how to be prepared

As Storm Ciaran approaches from the southwest today, the wind will steadily increase becoming strong and gusty throughout Thursday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind valid from 9pm tonight until 11:59pm tomorrow (Thursday 2 November).
This comes with a very low likelihood of medium impacts, however it could mean some damage to buildings and homes, flying debris, transport delays and power cuts.
5 tips for staying safe in strong wind
When there is a wind warning in place, here are some things you can do…
- Protecting your property from damage and other people from injury
- Things you can do before a journey
- Driving safely in strong wind
- Staying safe when you’re at the coast
- Avoiding injury if you are out and about
|Sign up for free flood warnings If you live in an area at risk of flooding you could get free flood warnings direct to your mobile, home phone or email. Sign up here.Power cuts Visit the UK Power Networks website and type in your postcode to view their live power cut map, with details of individual power cutsCall 105 free of charge to speak to their customer service team, report a power cut or damage to the electricity network. Available 24 hours a dayTweet @UKPowerNetworks to report a power cut or to receive updatesVisit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for the latest updates.Fallen treesReport to our Landscapes team via our website You can also report to Essex Highways if a fallen tree is causing an obstruction on a road via their website.Highways issuesReport to Essex County Council via their website Tweet @EssexHighways to report issues.Damage to propertyAny damage to your property should be reported to your insurance company for homeowners or to your landlords if you are a tenant. It’s worth checking your insurance policies so you know who to call in an emergency. For tenants – have your landlords number to hand or any emergency number given by your landlord.