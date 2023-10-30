Storm Ciarán will bring a period of strong winds and heavy rain across parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday

This coming week will continue unsettled for much of the UK. A number of Severe Weather Warnings have already been issued, with updates and additions expected throughout the week.

Before Storm Ciarán arrives parts of the UK will see heavy rain, with an Amber Severe Weather Warning in force for eastern parts of Northern Ireland where 75-100mm of rain could fall between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A deep area of low pressure, named as Storm Ciarán, then moves into the southwest of the UK from Wednesday evening, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales overnight and through Thursday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said “Storm Ciarán will bring very strong winds along the south coast of England and Wales, with gusts of 70 to 80mph possible, even 90mph in exposed locations. Further inland gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. The heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20-25mm possible widely and 40-60mm over higher ground. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding.”

Flooding possible

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant surface water flooding is possible but not expected in the South East of England today and minor river flooding impacts are probable. Further significant flooding impacts are possible from Wednesday through to Friday in response to rain from Storm Ciaran.”

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.