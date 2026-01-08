Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds

Storm Goretti is barreling towards the UK, prompting the Met Office to upgrade wind warnings from amber to rare, severe red. The storm is being branded a “weather bomb” with gusts up to 100mph expected, particularly across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Brace yourselves for power cuts, flying debris, and possible building damage.

Met Office Issues Rare Red Warning

The Met Office’s red warning is a serious heads-up rarely issued.T his warning is rare and must be taken seriously.” Gusts of 80mph to 100mph will batter Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and the Channel Islands. Robinson said the upgrade from amber to red reflects how dangerous the conditions will be, especially in the southwest.

Avalanche Warning on Snowdon

Danger isn’t just on the coast. The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team has issued an avalanche warning for Snowdon due to “unstable snow” near the summit. They warn overhanging snow may collapse without warning, risking serious falls and triggering local avalanches. Hikers are urged to take extreme caution and use proper winter gear. Volunteer Elfyn Jones reports “paths are buried under snow” and conditions are rapidly deteriorating.

Prepare Now: Power Cuts and Damage Expected

From 4pm to 11pm today, violent winds will threaten buildings and power lines, with roofs potentially being ripped off. Expect flying debris and large coastal waves hurling beach material onto roads and homes. The Met Office warns mobile coverage could be hit by power outages.

Seven Essential Prep Tips for Power Cuts:

Keep a battery-powered radio handy and tune into local stations.

Have a torch with spare batteries ready.

Charge mobiles and ensure a plug-in phone is accessible.

Save emergency numbers on your phone or write them down.

Turn off appliances and lights, but leave one light on to signal power return.

If warned in advance, boil water and store it in a thermos.

Avoid opening the freezer to keep food frozen longer—check all food once power returns.

Stay alert and keep up with the latest updates to ride out Storm Goretti safely.