Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow

Storm Goretti smashed the UK with brutal 99mph winds – the fiercest since 1991 – and heavy snowfall. The Isles of Scilly’s St Marys recorded the terrifying gust, while snow blanketed parts of the country. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys saw 15cm fall, with 7cm in Shropshire and Nottingham.

Scotland bore the brunt: Altnaharra was buried under 27cm of snow, Loch Glascarnoch got 26cm, and Durris saw 22cm. Arctic air plunged temperatures overnight to a bone-chilling -13.3°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Though Storm Goretti is easing by Friday, it still drags wet weather across eastern England as it pushes into Europe.

Snow and Ice Set to Return This Weekend

Don’t pack away your winter woollies yet. Saturday brings a brief sunny respite for many, but icy roads and wintry showers will continue to hit northern England, Scotland, and Wales – especially over hills. The Met Office has slapped down ice and snow warnings to keep everyone on edge.

Sunday’s outlook looks bleak again. A cold front sweeps in from the west, dropping 2-5cm of snow at low levels and up to 20cm in high ground, mainly over areas still mired in nearly a month’s worth of snow. Southern England and Wales will face soggy rain instead, promising a bleak day for many.

“Following a dry Saturday for much of the country, Sunday will bring snow to parts of Scotland and northern England. Temperatures will stay low, keeping ice risks high. Ongoing disruption is likely,” warned Met Office Chief Forecaster Steve Willington.

Stay glued to the latest weather updates. More warnings could be on the way, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing Amber cold weather alerts across England until 12 January.

Flood Fears as Snow Thaws and Rain Rolls In

Melting snow combined with heavy rain spells flood trouble ahead. David Morgan of SEPA warns: “Rising temperatures after the cold snap mean thawing snow from Sunday will increase flood risk. Expect flooding of low-lying land, roads, and possibly homes.”

Stay alert! Sign up for free flood alerts via the Floodline service and keep updated with the Scottish Flood Forecast.

Brace for Power Cuts and Severe Weather

The Met Office’s WeatherReady campaign urges Brits to prepare for power outages and worsening weather conditions.

Make sure you have:

Candles and matches or lighters

Torches with spare batteries

Mobile phone power banks

Check your flood risk on SEPA, Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, or NI Direct websites.

Next Week: Milder But Moody Weather Ahead

Temperatures will creep back to normal next week, but expect unsettled, wet, and windy spells thanks to a south-westerly flow. Low pressure systems will keep the UK under grey skies and occasional storms, so keep those brollies close.