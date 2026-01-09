Watch Live

RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow

  • Updated: 11:38
  • , 9 January 2026
Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow

Storm Goretti smashed the UK with brutal 99mph winds – the fiercest since 1991 – and heavy snowfall. The Isles of Scilly’s St Marys recorded the terrifying gust, while snow blanketed parts of the country. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys saw 15cm fall, with 7cm in Shropshire and Nottingham.

Scotland bore the brunt: Altnaharra was buried under 27cm of snow, Loch Glascarnoch got 26cm, and Durris saw 22cm. Arctic air plunged temperatures overnight to a bone-chilling -13.3°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Though Storm Goretti is easing by Friday, it still drags wet weather across eastern England as it pushes into Europe.

Snow and Ice Set to Return This Weekend

Don’t pack away your winter woollies yet. Saturday brings a brief sunny respite for many, but icy roads and wintry showers will continue to hit northern England, Scotland, and Wales – especially over hills. The Met Office has slapped down ice and snow warnings to keep everyone on edge.

Sunday’s outlook looks bleak again. A cold front sweeps in from the west, dropping 2-5cm of snow at low levels and up to 20cm in high ground, mainly over areas still mired in nearly a month’s worth of snow. Southern England and Wales will face soggy rain instead, promising a bleak day for many.

“Following a dry Saturday for much of the country, Sunday will bring snow to parts of Scotland and northern England. Temperatures will stay low, keeping ice risks high. Ongoing disruption is likely,” warned Met Office Chief Forecaster Steve Willington.

Stay glued to the latest weather updates. More warnings could be on the way, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing Amber cold weather alerts across England until 12 January.

Flood Fears as Snow Thaws and Rain Rolls In

Melting snow combined with heavy rain spells flood trouble ahead. David Morgan of SEPA warns: “Rising temperatures after the cold snap mean thawing snow from Sunday will increase flood risk. Expect flooding of low-lying land, roads, and possibly homes.”

Stay alert! Sign up for free flood alerts via the Floodline service and keep updated with the Scottish Flood Forecast.

Brace for Power Cuts and Severe Weather

The Met Office’s WeatherReady campaign urges Brits to prepare for power outages and worsening weather conditions.

Make sure you have:

  • Candles and matches or lighters
  • Torches with spare batteries
  • Mobile phone power banks

Check your flood risk on SEPA, Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, or NI Direct websites.

Next Week: Milder But Moody Weather Ahead

Temperatures will creep back to normal next week, but expect unsettled, wet, and windy spells thanks to a south-westerly flow. Low pressure systems will keep the UK under grey skies and occasional storms, so keep those brollies close.

Recommended for you

Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank

Must READ

Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
I FEARED FOR MY LIFE Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway

More For You

Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
SNOW JOKE Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash

More From UKNIP

Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills
Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
error: Content is protected !!