Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan

James Southey, 50, dies in Cornwall during brutal storm

A kindhearted man described as a “gentle giant” has tragically died after a tree toppled onto his caravan during Storm Goretti.

Local Hero Lost in Mawgan

James Southey, 50, was fatally injured when the tree crashed onto his caravan at a farm in Mawgan, near Helston, Cornwall.

The devastating news shook the local community and was confirmed by police and the Cornwall coroner’s office, which has opened an inquest into the death.

Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

Online, James’s loved ones shared emotional tributes. His sister Sam called him a “gentle giant who would do anything for anyone” and said the family is “devastated” and “struggling to come to terms” with the loss.

“Never in a million years do you expect that knock on the door to be for you. We will miss him dearly.” — Sam Southey, sister

Friends and family remembered James as a loving family man with a heart of gold.

Caroline Blatter said: “James was such a gentle kind family man, with a lot of love to share. He will be sorely missed.”

Andy Bennett added: “A true gentle giant – taken too soon. Rest in peace, dude.”

Community in Mourning

St Ives MP Andrew George expressed sorrow, visiting the local shop where James was a familiar, cheerful face.

“The village is deeply saddened and in shock following the tragic death of James in his 50s when a tree fell across his caravan near the village. Our thoughts are with his family.” — Andrew George, MP for St Ives

Storm Goretti’s Deadly Impact

Storm Goretti has wreaked havoc across the UK, with strong winds toppling trees and leaving thousands without power. The storm’s fury has so far claimed lives and caused widespread disruption.

This is a breaking story and more details will follow.