Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan

  • Updated: 17:21
  • , 12 January 2026
Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan

 

James Southey, 50, dies in Cornwall during brutal storm

A kindhearted man described as a “gentle giant” has tragically died after a tree toppled onto his caravan during Storm Goretti.

Local Hero Lost in Mawgan

James Southey, 50, was fatally injured when the tree crashed onto his caravan at a farm in Mawgan, near Helston, Cornwall.

The devastating news shook the local community and was confirmed by police and the Cornwall coroner’s office, which has opened an inquest into the death.

Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

Online, James’s loved ones shared emotional tributes. His sister Sam called him a “gentle giant who would do anything for anyone” and said the family is “devastated” and “struggling to come to terms” with the loss.

“Never in a million years do you expect that knock on the door to be for you. We will miss him dearly.” — Sam Southey, sister

Friends and family remembered James as a loving family man with a heart of gold.

Caroline Blatter said: “James was such a gentle kind family man, with a lot of love to share. He will be sorely missed.”

Andy Bennett added: “A true gentle giant – taken too soon. Rest in peace, dude.”

Community in Mourning

St Ives MP Andrew George expressed sorrow, visiting the local shop where James was a familiar, cheerful face.

“The village is deeply saddened and in shock following the tragic death of James in his 50s when a tree fell across his caravan near the village. Our thoughts are with his family.” — Andrew George, MP for St Ives

Storm Goretti’s Deadly Impact

Storm Goretti has wreaked havoc across the UK, with strong winds toppling trees and leaving thousands without power. The storm’s fury has so far claimed lives and caused widespread disruption.

This is a breaking story and more details will follow.

Recommended for you

Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury

BREAKING

Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

Must READ

Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response

BREAKING

DOUBLE DECKER CRASH Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response
Two Airlifted to London Hospital After Ramsgate House Fire
AIRLIFTED Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate
Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
STREET CLEAN Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
HIT AND RUN Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Water Crisis in Tunbridge Wells – Supply Not Restored Until Monday 1st Dec 2025, 6:00 AM
BOTTLE WATER OUT Kent Water Crisis Deepens as Major Incident Declared – No Fix Until Tuesday
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash

More For You

MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill

More From UK News in Pictures

Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
HANDS OFF Met Police Slammed Over ‘Hands-Off’ Approach During Pro-Palestine Rally in Notting Hill
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
INQUEST OPENED Tragic Death of Daisy House at Loughton Station Sparks Shock
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes

More From UKNIP

POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled
Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
error: Content is protected !!