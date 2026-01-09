Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade

Storm Goretti has slammed the UK with the heaviest snowfall seen in 10 years. Flights are grounded, roads are blocked, and rail services have come to a halt. Birmingham Airport stopped all runway operations on Thursday night due to heavy snow, while Heathrow cancelled dozens of flights as the storm battered the skies.

Passengers are warned to check with airlines before travelling. Dramatic images show planes covered in snow and ice, grounding travel plans nationwide.

Red Alert in Cornwall as 99mph Winds Batter Isles of Scilly

Cornwall faced an unprecedented red weather warning until Thursday night. The Isles of Scilly endured savage 99mph winds, especially on St Mary’s. Residents were told to stay indoors as flying debris and fierce gales threatened homes and infrastructure.

Power cuts hit hard across the region – over 65,000 homes plunged into darkness, mostly in southwest England. The West Midlands saw 11,000 homes lose power, alongside thousands more in Wales.

Travel Chaos to Worsen with Schools Closing

Network Rail suspended all Cornwall train services from 6pm Thursday. High winds also crippled Exeter-Okehampton and Exeter-Barnstaple lines. Replacement buses won’t run due to dangerous roads.

Schools across Cornwall, the Midlands, and Wales have shut as heavy snow and ice make conditions treacherous. The Met Office urges people to avoid travel wherever possible.

Met Office Warns of ‘Weather Bomb’ Devastation

Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong called Storm Goretti a “multi-hazard event” packing snow, driving winds, heavy rain, and ice across the UK. Some areas could see as much as 30cm of snow, with wind speeds higher than during storms Ciaran and Eunice. The cause: a rapid pressure drop, known as a ‘weather bomb’.

Yellow wind warnings are up for the south coast and Wales with gusts up to 70mph expected. Amber snow warnings cover Wales, the Midlands, and Yorkshire, forecasting 10-15cm of snow that could reach 30cm in higher areas. Scotland faces continued snow and ice, adding to travel disruption and school closures.

Roads Turn into Battle Zones as Drivers Struggle

Social media is flooded with scenes of motorists fighting through flooded, snow-choked roads in Cornwall. In Derbyshire’s Peak District, locals were seen pushing stuck cars to safety. Reporters endured relentless rain and gale-force winds while covering the storm.

The National Grid warns power outages could worsen as Storm Goretti rages on. Officials urge the public to follow emergency advice and take all necessary precautions.