Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings

  • Updated: 21:35
  • , 8 January 2026
Storm Goretti has stormed into the UK with a vengeance. The Met Office has clocked winds up to 99mph, sparking rare red warnings and severe travel chaos. An airport runway has been closed while hundreds of thousands brace for impact. Here’s everything you need to know.

 

 

Record-Breaking Wind and Rare Red Warnings

  • The Isles of Scilly and much of Cornwall are under two rare red wind warnings until 11pm tonight.
  • A monstrous 99mph gust was recorded at St Mary’s Airport, Isles of Scilly — a new record for the site.
  • Over half a million people in red warning areas have received emergency alerts on their phones.
  • Close to 40,000 homes across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are plunged into darkness due to power outages.
  • A major incident declared in Jersey, with red warnings also threatening Guernsey, prompting stay-at-home orders.

Chaos on the Ground: Airports and Roads Shut

Birmingham Airport has halted runway operations after heavy snow battered the region. Passengers are urged to check flight statuses with airlines.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” – Birmingham Airport statement

Elsewhere, the Dutch airline KLM has cancelled 80 flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport due to ongoing snow and freezing conditions, leaving thousands stranded overnight with makeshift beds and essential supplies provided.

Snow and Ice Warning Spread Across UK

  • An amber warning for snow covers the Midlands and Wales until 9am tomorrow.
  • Multiple yellow warnings highlight risks from snow, ice, rain, and wind across Scotland, North East England, East Midlands, South West England, and Wales.
  • Rural communities face potential isolation as heavy snowfall settles, threatening power cuts and travel disruption, especially in the West Midlands and South Wales.

Rescue Efforts Underway in Snowbound Wales

Mountain rescue teams in the Brecon Beacons have been mobilised after a sudden switch from rain to treacherous snow left vehicles stranded.

“It was a freak change in weather that caught many out on that high mountain road,” said Mark Ashton of Longtown Mountain Rescue.

Cornwall’s red zone has downed power lines, and local flooding amid dangerous conditions. Emergency services are stretched thin as the storm’s impact unfolds.

Stay Safe and Stay Updated

Storm Goretti is proving to be a “weather bomb” unlike any other this winter. Authorities urge everyone to heed warnings, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for continued disruption.

Keep checking local forecasts and follow live updates as the UK battles Storm Goretti’s fury.

