  • Updated: 13:49
  • , 12 January 2026
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout

A massive power failure hit Birmingham Airport, causing chaos for hundreds of passengers. Arrivals came to a screeching halt while only departures were allowed to take off.

Flights Grounded and Diverted

The blackout led to severe delays and forced flight diversions. Travellers faced long waits and scrambled plans as the airport struggled to keep operations running.

Storm Goretti Blamed

Storm Goretti’s wild weather is being blamed for the outage. Engineers are scrambling, working alongside the national grid to restore power and get Birmingham Airport back on track.

