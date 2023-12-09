storms elin and fergus set to bring disruptive weather across the uk

Met Éireann and Met Office Issue Warnings for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Met Éireann has named Storms Elin and Fergus, which are expected to bring significant weather impacts to the UK this weekend, accompanied by several Met Office warnings.

Storm Elin: Saturday’s Forecast

Heavy Rain : A band of heavy rain is moving from the southwest to the northeast, with potential flooding in areas with saturated ground.

: A band of heavy rain is moving from the southwest to the northeast, with potential flooding in areas with saturated ground. Strong Winds : Accompanied by winds, the storm, named Elin, poses an additional hazard, especially in western areas of the UK.

: Accompanied by winds, the storm, named Elin, poses an additional hazard, especially in western areas of the UK. Peak Gusts: Winds could reach up to 70mph on exposed Irish Sea coasts and around 45-55mph in England and Wales.

Meteorologist’s Insight

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page noted, “Wet and windy weather is the main theme this weekend… Winds and rain could be disruptive at times.”

Storm Fergus: Sunday’s Forecast

Continued Unsettled Weather : Heavy rain will affect most of the UK, with western areas likely to experience the most significant rainfall into the evening.

: Heavy rain will affect most of the UK, with western areas likely to experience the most significant rainfall into the evening. Deep Low-Pressure System: Named Storm Fergus by Met Éireann, this system will bring gusty winds and further rainfall, mainly impacting the Republic of Ireland.

Flood Warnings and Safety Advice

Local environment agencies across the UK have issued flood warnings.

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, advised caution near swollen rivers and against driving through floodwater.

Residents are urged to check flood risks and sign up for free flood warnings.

Staying Informed

The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Information can be accessed via the Met Office website, social media channels, and mobile apps.

Looking Ahead to Next Week