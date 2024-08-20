Stratford Stabbing Attack Leaves Man Hospitalised; Police Search for Attacker

A man in his thirties was stabbed and beaten in a brutal attack on a residential street in Stratford. The Metropolitan Police have launched an urgent appeal for information as the search for the suspect continues.

The incident occurred on Elis Way at around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, August 19. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and injuries from a beating. The man was quickly taken to the hospital, where his injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Police have yet to make any arrests, and a crime scene remains in place as investigations continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “Officers and paramedics attended the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation, and a crime scene remains in place.

Residents in the area were shocked by the violent attack, with some expressing concerns about safety in their neighbourhood. One local resident described the scene as “disturbing,” noting that police had been on-site well into the night.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the police at 101 or through social media @MetCC, quoting reference CAD7524/19AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.